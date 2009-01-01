pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    LimitedSlip7
    LimitedSlip7 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    144

    Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank

    I was recently asked if I could make an aluminum replacement fuel tank for the Jetmate and was wondering if there was anyone else out there who would want one too. One-off tanks are expensive for me to make (I outsource the lasercutting and CNC bending, then weld/test/assemble in-house) so it would be much more cost effective if I can at least make a small batch of at least 3-5 to spread out the design/setup costs. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range if I can make a small batch, depending on how complex it ends up being. Displacement would likely be close to stock, if not slightly higher.

    Thanks!
    Nathan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    41
    Posts
    786

    Re: Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank

    Quote Originally Posted by LimitedSlip7 View Post
    I was recently asked if I could make an aluminum replacement fuel tank for the Jetmate and was wondering if there was anyone else out there who would want one too. One-off tanks are expensive for me to make (I outsource the lasercutting and CNC bending, then weld/test/assemble in-house) so it would be much more cost effective if I can at least make a small batch of at least 3-5 to spread out the design/setup costs. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range if I can make a small batch, depending on how complex it ends up being. Displacement would likely be close to stock, if not slightly higher.

    Thanks!
    Nathan
    Id buy 4. Note there were two different tanks in the four model years and I dont know what changed. I have each if you need a model.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 