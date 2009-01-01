|
Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank
I was recently asked if I could make an aluminum replacement fuel tank for the Jetmate and was wondering if there was anyone else out there who would want one too. One-off tanks are expensive for me to make (I outsource the lasercutting and CNC bending, then weld/test/assemble in-house) so it would be much more cost effective if I can at least make a small batch of at least 3-5 to spread out the design/setup costs. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range if I can make a small batch, depending on how complex it ends up being. Displacement would likely be close to stock, if not slightly higher.
Thanks!
Nathan
-
I dream skis
Re: Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank
Id buy 4. Note there were two different tanks in the four model years and I dont know what changed. I have each if you need a model.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
