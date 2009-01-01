Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 144 Aluminum Jetmate Fuel Tank I was recently asked if I could make an aluminum replacement fuel tank for the Jetmate and was wondering if there was anyone else out there who would want one too. One-off tanks are expensive for me to make (I outsource the lasercutting and CNC bending, then weld/test/assemble in-house) so it would be much more cost effective if I can at least make a small batch of at least 3-5 to spread out the design/setup costs. Price would likely be in the $400-450 range if I can make a small batch, depending on how complex it ends up being. Displacement would likely be close to stock, if not slightly higher.



Thanks!

Thanks!

Nathan





