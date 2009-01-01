Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: How many are left? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 361 How many are left? I was talking with a friend recently about how little you see stand ups anymore, especially the vintage ones like JS300, JS440, JS550, 550SX, 650SX etc. being that they made over 100,000 550s alone you'd think even with as old as they are you'd see them more (maybe its just where I live). I saw somewhere that classic cars more than 30 years old have a 15% survival rate (sometimes more for rare models). Does anyone know how many of these vintage skis are still registered currently or have any sort of idea how many are left? Thanks in advance! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Posts 926 Re: How many are left? Its where you live. Pretty much everyone has at least one 550 at home out here. People sell them around $300 there are so many sitting around. '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 84mm 61x, ported, protec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf+wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Lake Havasu City Posts 66 Re: How many are left? I would definitely agree on it depends where you live. Here in Lake Havasu you will see a variety of all skis! JS440, JS550, 550SX, 300SX, X2, 650SX, 750SX, SNSJ650, FX1, SNSJ701, Polaris Octane, Laser Jet, & the list will go on! 93' 750sx #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,676 Re: How many are left? Michigan isn't quite that prevalent but there are lots around here - I'm sure having 11,000 lakes helped a little too.

