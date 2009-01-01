pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:02 PM #1
    treys599
    treys599 is offline
    PWCToday Guru treys599's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Posts
    361

    How many are left?

    I was talking with a friend recently about how little you see stand ups anymore, especially the vintage ones like JS300, JS440, JS550, 550SX, 650SX etc. being that they made over 100,000 550s alone you'd think even with as old as they are you'd see them more (maybe its just where I live). I saw somewhere that classic cars more than 30 years old have a 15% survival rate (sometimes more for rare models). Does anyone know how many of these vintage skis are still registered currently or have any sort of idea how many are left? Thanks in advance!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:58 PM #2
    bored&stroked
    bored&stroked is offline
    Resident Guru bored&stroked's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Mesa AZ
    Posts
    926

    Re: How many are left?

    Its where you live. Pretty much everyone has at least one 550 at home out here. People sell them around $300 there are so many sitting around.
    '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride
    '94 Suuuperjet: 84mm 61x, ported, protec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf+wrap.
    '95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:04 PM #3
    SirGodSpeed
    SirGodSpeed is online now
    PWCToday Regular SirGodSpeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    Lake Havasu City
    Posts
    66

    Re: How many are left?

    I would definitely agree on it depends where you live. Here in Lake Havasu you will see a variety of all skis! JS440, JS550, 550SX, 300SX, X2, 650SX, 750SX, SNSJ650, FX1, SNSJ701, Polaris Octane, Laser Jet, & the list will go on!
    93' 750sx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:18 PM #4
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,676

    Re: How many are left?

    Michigan isn't quite that prevalent but there are lots around here - I'm sure having 11,000 lakes helped a little too.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests)

  1. Blaster619,
  2. Cleatusjo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 