I am putting together the top end in my 1999 Yamaha GP800. I ordered a top end kit from SBT, including cylinders. The piston pin c-clips are a concern.
3 of them are in there tight and snug. 1 is a little looser and can be easily spun with my finger, while in its bore. The other 3 are tight and cannot spin in their bore.
I am reluctant move along with the rebuild with this one loose c-clip. The most recent failure of this engine was due to a c-clip that came out of its bore while running. It was also an SBT c-clip
that failed. I can't be sure if I did something wrong on the last top end rebuild. When I opened it up, 1 clip was missing and went through the engine. I can tell as there are
gouges in the piston and cylinder, just about the size of c-clip pieces. I will re-do the engine again and see how things go.
Should I be concerned about this one c-clip that does not seem as tight as the others? I sent SBT an email today to ask for another new set of c-clips. I think I'll try another new set, see if it is tighter.
For your interest you can see the piston with the missing c-clip upon disassembly here. Thanks.