  Today, 09:41 AM #1
    keithb7
    keithb7 is online now
    Feb 2014
    BC Canada
    46
    179

    Piston C-Clip Concern

    I am putting together the top end in my 1999 Yamaha GP800. I ordered a top end kit from SBT, including cylinders. The piston pin c-clips are a concern.


    3 of them are in there tight and snug. 1 is a little looser and can be easily spun with my finger, while in its bore. The other 3 are tight and cannot spin in their bore.
    I am reluctant move along with the rebuild with this one loose c-clip. The most recent failure of this engine was due to a c-clip that came out of its bore while running. It was also an SBT c-clip
    that failed. I can't be sure if I did something wrong on the last top end rebuild. When I opened it up, 1 clip was missing and went through the engine. I can tell as there are
    gouges in the piston and cylinder, just about the size of c-clip pieces. I will re-do the engine again and see how things go.

    Should I be concerned about this one c-clip that does not seem as tight as the others? I sent SBT an email today to ask for another new set of c-clips. I think I'll try another new set, see if it is tighter.

    For your interest you can see the piston with the missing c-clip upon disassembly here. Thanks.
  Today, 10:03 AM #2
    hooka-2
    hooka-2 is offline
    Nov 2005
    sebring florida
    1,910

    Re: Piston C-Clip Concern

    I would not run it like that. I had a similar failure a long time ago. Motor ate the clip just like yours
