Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Piston C-Clip Concern #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location BC Canada Age 46 Posts 179 Piston C-Clip Concern I am putting together the top end in my 1999 Yamaha GP800. I ordered a top end kit from SBT, including cylinders. The piston pin c-clips are a concern.





3 of them are in there tight and snug. 1 is a little looser and can be easily spun with my finger, while in its bore. The other 3 are tight and cannot spin in their bore.

I am reluctant move along with the rebuild with this one loose c-clip. The most recent failure of this engine was due to a c-clip that came out of its bore while running. It was also an SBT c-clip



gouges in the piston and cylinder, just about the size of c-clip pieces. I will re-do the engine again and see how things go.



Should I be concerned about this one c-clip that does not seem as tight as the others? I sent SBT an email today to ask for another new set of c-clips. I think I'll try another new set, see if it is tighter.



For your interest you can see the piston with the missing c-clip upon disassembly here. Thanks.



that failed. I can't be sure if I did something wrong on the last top end rebuild. When I opened it up, 1 clip was missing and went through the engine. I can tell as there aregouges in the piston and cylinder, just about the size of c-clip pieces. I will re-do the engine again and see how things go.Should I be concerned about this one c-clip that does not seem as tight as the others? I sent SBT an email today to ask for another new set of c-clips. I think I'll try another new set, see if it is tighter.For your interest you can see the piston with the missing c-clip upon disassembly here. Thanks. #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,910 Re: Piston C-Clip Concern I would not run it like that. I had a similar failure a long time ago. Motor ate the clip just like yours 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Worknplay Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules