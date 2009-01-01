pxctoday

  Today, 09:23 PM
    sdineen
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    51
    Posts
    1

    Top Side Paint or Gel Coat, What is safe to get away with???

    I just purchased a 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III 650 that is mechanically sound, but has some minor issues. There was no EVA/padding on it, so purchased some Hydro Turf to lay down, but really worried that the minor chipping and discoloration will REALLY stand out like a sore thumb once I do if I don't try to fix it some before hand (see pic). Is there a safe compromise to applying auto white gloss lacquer in a few areas like this and getting by? Or will it be regret city?
