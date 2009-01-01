Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trinity Epic X2 for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2006 Location Mobile, AL Posts 209 Trinity Epic X2 for sale Selling my Trinity Epic X2.

Very low hour ski.

Hull was purchased in 2011, collected parts for ski over last 7 years.

Finally, it was professionally assembled and tuned in late 2017.

Ski details:

2010 trinity epic x2 with carbon fiber hood

kawi sxr engine worked to 840cc

r&d head

r&d flame arrester

factory wet pipe

rhaas custom mounts

dual cooling

dual bilge pumps

riva bars

custom steering riser

odi grips

aftermarket trigger throttle

bulb primer

r&d sponsons

dakine footstraps

Trinity's workmanship on this ski is second to none. Text or email me with any questions:

jsmith5690@icloud.com

251-599-8076



located in Mobile AL

Forgot to post price.

$10,500

