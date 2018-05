Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2 piece vs 1 piece factory pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 53 2 piece vs 1 piece factory pipe I️ was wondering what the difference is which one is better I️ have an x2 with a 750 small pin and Sxr carbs #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 40 Posts 480 Re: 2 piece vs 1 piece factory pipe I think the over-all dimensions are the same, the older

version had a two piece chamber; performance is equal. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



No performance differences. 3 piece more of a pain in the *** especially in a 550 conversion. IMO the less rubber the better If u have an opportunity to get either Go for it ,whichever it is

