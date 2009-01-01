Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: '03-up Honda ECU with Code 25 issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 44 Posts 21 WTB: '03-up Honda ECU with Code 25 issue Like the title says, I'm looking for a "dead" R12/R12x/F12/F12x ECU that has the dreaded Code 25 issue. Looking for one with the two connectors, which I believe is 2003 model year and up. 2002 I think had the three connectors.



Shoot me a PM if you have something, please.



Thanks!

Kevin Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules