WTB: '03-up Honda ECU with Code 25 issue
Like the title says, I'm looking for a "dead" R12/R12x/F12/F12x ECU that has the dreaded Code 25 issue. Looking for one with the two connectors, which I believe is 2003 model year and up. 2002 I think had the three connectors.
Shoot me a PM if you have something, please.
Thanks!
Kevin
