  Today, 03:11 PM #1
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    48

    Kawi 650 FACTORY PIPE 2 piece chamber..

    Clean older style 2 piece FPP chamber for the x2/650sx or conversions. I don't have the head pipe, just the chamber. $200 plus shipping and pp fees it not gifted.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:23 PM #2
    nk550sx
    nk550sx is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Charlotte
    Posts
    4

    Re: Kawi 650 FACTORY PIPE 2 piece chamber..

    Hey Ill take it if its still available.. PMd
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:15 PM #3
    Lassiter32
    Lassiter32 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Lassiter32's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    48

    Re: Kawi 650 FACTORY PIPE 2 piece chamber..

    Sold.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
