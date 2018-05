Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aftermarket hx/xp/x4 sponsons #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location France Age 29 Posts 94 Aftermarket hx/xp/x4 sponsons Hello everybody,

I am looking for cotations of Aftermarket hx/xp/x4 sponsons as beach house or others.

Anyone can tell me theses informations ? I plant to made it in pehd 500.

Best Regards

Chris

Current jet : RXT 215 2007

Assembly in progress GTI 215 2008 powered by chris My first jet : GTX DI 2000Current jet : RXT 215 2007Assembly in progress GTI 215 2008 powered by chris Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) flyhigh999 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules