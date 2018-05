Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Is there a point to run an ecwi with factory limited pipe on an 2000 sxi pro? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 10 Is there a point to run an ecwi with factory limited pipe on an 2000 sxi pro? So I have a microtouch ecwi with the factory filter. And I'm purchasing an factory limited pipe. And trying to decide if it would be worth running the ECWI. I know people run them with the dry pipes. However I don't see people talking about using them with the limited. But on the factory website it says recommended for best acceleration. And dose anyone have any tips on how to run out and what settings?

I'm running it in my SXI with a Limited pipe and also on a different ski with the 650 Factory Pipe on it. Both work great. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 10 Re: Is there a point to run an ecwi with factory limited pipe on an 2000 sxi pro? Have any tuning or plumbing tips? Having a hard time finding much info on it. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,674 Re: Is there a point to run an ecwi with factory limited pipe on an 2000 sxi pro? I have both of my solenoid mounted to the cylinder and 1/8" tubing running from the inline filter to the solenoid. I'm not using any restrictor in the line. I am using an Advent T3 ignition in both ski's and they have a watercontroller built in. While tuning the carbs, disconnect the solenoid so the water doesn't mess with the carb tuning. When done with the carbs, go for a test ride then plug the solenoid back in and rip it up. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

