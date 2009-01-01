|
|
-
Keihin CDCV jetting
Have searched high and low and only stumbled on tid bits of information or jetting a set of CDCV carbs on 99 1100 motor.
Im running no chokes, R&D FA, and dried out exhaust. 2 stage water injection and modified waterbox. Just looking to hear some recommendations on jets sizes to start off with.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules