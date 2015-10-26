pxctoday

  Today, 12:17 AM #1
    Jhucke
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    22
    Posts
    630

    Flame arrestor adapters for 38mm mikunis

    Title

    Thanks
    1991 Superjet
    2014 Superjet
  Today, 12:26 AM #2
    TMali
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,433

    Re: Flame arrestor adapters for 38mm mikunis

    I have a bunch of red 38mm adapters, i forget the brand right now but they are new.

    Two for $30 shipped
    Three for $40 shipped
  Today, 12:37 AM #3
    Jhucke
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    22
    Posts
    630

    Re: Flame arrestor adapters for 38mm mikunis

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    I have a bunch of red 38mm adapters, i forget the brand right now but they are new.

    Two for $30 shipped
    Three for $40 shipped
    Can you send me a picture? Red isnt right but hopefully tau cetis will mostly cover them up.
    1991 Superjet
    2014 Superjet
  Today, 12:43 AM #4
    TMali
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,433

    Re: Flame arrestor adapters for 38mm mikunis

    20151026_201254_zps7tf7lvz8.jpg
  Today, 12:45 AM #5
    Jhucke
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2011
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    22
    Posts
    630

    Re: Flame arrestor adapters for 38mm mikunis

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    20151026_201254_zps7tf7lvz8.jpg
    Pm me your PayPal, I can send you money in the AM. I can probably just polish off the anodizing at the base (I dont ride salt water).
    1991 Superjet
    2014 Superjet
