Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 550sx pjs motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las cruces N.M. Age 29 Posts 4 550sx pjs motor Testing the waters on my pjs 550sx setup. Includes full race pjs bottom end with new seals, New wiseco rings. All new gaskets sealed with 1211. Motor pressure tested/leak down confirmed. Needs the right head gasket, currently has a copper installed. Compression is 135ish on both cylinders. Awesome setup just don't have the time. These parts are one of a kind. Feel free to message me. Setup Includes- motor, exhaust manifold(pjs) ,pipe (pjs), total loss igniton(jetinetics), jetinetics flywheel, coils and starter solenoid. (No carbs or intake mani/ reeds) will throw in the air filter(k&n) make me an offer!!



Sent from my SM-J727VPP using Tapatalk Last edited by Jmgarcia389; Yesterday at 10:06 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las cruces N.M. Age 29 Posts 4 Re: 550sx pjs motor Originally Posted by Jmgarcia389 Originally Posted by



Sent from my SM-J727VPP using Tapatalk Testing the waters on my pjs 550sx setup. Includes full race pjs bottom end with new seals, New wiseco rings. All new gaskets sealed with 1211. Motor pressure tested/leak down confirmed. Needs the right head gasket, currently has a copper installed. Compression is 135ish on both cylinders. Awesome setup just don't have the time. These parts are one of a kind. Feel free to message me. Setup Includes- motor, exhaust manifold(pjs) ,pipe (pjs), total loss igniton(jetinetics), jetinetics flywheel, coils and starter solenoid. (No carbs or intake mani/ reeds) will throw in the air. Make me some offers i need gone. filter(k&n)Sent from my SM-J727VPP using Tapatalk



Sent from my SM-J727VPP using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dana Point, CA/ Gilbert, AZ Posts 421 Re: 550sx pjs motor Any issues with the “Heat” system? I had one back in the day and it didn’t work, but a buddy of mine had great success with his! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Las cruces N.M. Age 29 Posts 4 Re: 550sx pjs motor It's for race app only. I havnt got this setup going to full potential. It runs like a champ. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules