Thread: 550sx pjs motor

  Yesterday, 09:57 PM #1
    Jmgarcia389
    550sx pjs motor

    Testing the waters on my pjs 550sx setup. Includes full race pjs bottom end with new seals, New wiseco rings. All new gaskets sealed with 1211. Motor pressure tested/leak down confirmed. Needs the right head gasket, currently has a copper installed. Compression is 135ish on both cylinders. Awesome setup just don't have the time. These parts are one of a kind. Feel free to message me. Setup Includes- motor, exhaust manifold(pjs) ,pipe (pjs), total loss igniton(jetinetics), jetinetics flywheel, coils and starter solenoid. (No carbs or intake mani/ reeds) will throw in the air filter(k&n) make me an offer!!

  Yesterday, 10:00 PM #2
    Jmgarcia389
    Re: 550sx pjs motor

    Testing the waters on my pjs 550sx setup. Includes full race pjs bottom end with new seals, New wiseco rings. All new gaskets sealed with 1211. Motor pressure tested/leak down confirmed. Needs the right head gasket, currently has a copper installed. Compression is 135ish on both cylinders. Awesome setup just don't have the time. These parts are one of a kind. Feel free to message me. Setup Includes- motor, exhaust manifold(pjs) ,pipe (pjs), total loss igniton(jetinetics), jetinetics flywheel, coils and starter solenoid. (No carbs or intake mani/ reeds) will throw in the air. Make me some offers i need gone. filter(k&n)

  Yesterday, 10:08 PM #3
    bkh91171
    Re: 550sx pjs motor

    Any issues with the “Heat” system? I had one back in the day and it didn’t work, but a buddy of mine had great success with his!
  Yesterday, 10:11 PM #4
    Jmgarcia389
    Re: 550sx pjs motor

    It's for race app only. I havnt got this setup going to full potential. It runs like a champ.
