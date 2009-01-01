I have a 1995 GTX I have been working on. Put a nice rebuilt motor in it, rebuilt the carbs. Got it all together and after it taking some time to Prime the carbs it fired up and idled just fine. Ran it on the hose for a bit and it did great. NOW...every time I fire it up it goes to redline. Keep in mind I havent touched anything since it fired and ran perfect. I since have pulled the carb, checked the rotary lines, made sure the throttle cable is free etc......THEN... I came home to this today (see pics)
Anyone have any clue of what may be going on???! Im lost on this one.
That appears to be coming from the vent up by the sreering head. Is the fuel tank overly full? As for the revving up double check nothing is hanging the throttle, loosen throttle cable, back out idle screw, readjust cable. Use a mirror to check the timing mark on the oil pump too.
Fuel tank is not overly full. I did notice when I pulled the fuel line to the carb on pto side it came shooting out like a garden hose....?? It is funny you mention steering nozzle... I had to replace the steering head because it was very tight, cable was fine. So I have been banging on the head trying to get it out. Throttle is loose with nothing hanging up.
Mirror to check timing of oil pump??? I’m not sure what you mean. This is new to me....???