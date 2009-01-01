pxctoday

  Today, 09:39 PM #1
    Jeelwell
    Jeelwell is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Mechanicsburg, PA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    67
    Blog Entries
    1

    Very odd!!!!! Help!!!

    I have a 1995 GTX I have been working on. Put a nice rebuilt motor in it, rebuilt the carbs. Got it all together and after it taking some time to Prime the carbs it fired up and idled just fine. Ran it on the hose for a bit and it did great. NOW...every time I fire it up it goes to redline. Keep in mind I havent touched anything since it fired and ran perfect. I since have pulled the carb, checked the rotary lines, made sure the throttle cable is free etc......THEN... I came home to this today (see pics)
    Anyone have any clue of what may be going on???! Im lost on this one.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:08 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,974

    Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!!

    That appears to be coming from the vent up by the sreering head. Is the fuel tank overly full? As for the revving up double check nothing is hanging the throttle, loosen throttle cable, back out idle screw, readjust cable. Use a mirror to check the timing mark on the oil pump too.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:25 PM #3
    Jeelwell
    Jeelwell is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Mechanicsburg, PA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    67
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!!

    Fuel tank is not overly full. I did notice when I pulled the fuel line to the carb on pto side it came shooting out like a garden hose....?? It is funny you mention steering nozzle... I had to replace the steering head because it was very tight, cable was fine. So I have been banging on the head trying to get it out. Throttle is loose with nothing hanging up.

    Mirror to check timing of oil pump??? I’m not sure what you mean. This is new to me....???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:27 PM #4
    Jeelwell
    Jeelwell is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Mechanicsburg, PA
    Age
    38
    Posts
    67
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!!

    When I hit the start button it is an immediate full throttle revv
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
