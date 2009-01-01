Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Very odd!!!!! Help!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 38 Posts 67 Blog Entries 1 Very odd!!!!! Help!!! I have a 1995 GTX I have been working on. Put a nice rebuilt motor in it, rebuilt the carbs. Got it all together and after it taking some time to Prime the carbs it fired up and idled just fine. Ran it on the hose for a bit and it did great. NOW...every time I fire it up it goes to redline. Keep in mind I havent touched anything since it fired and ran perfect. I since have pulled the carb, checked the rotary lines, made sure the throttle cable is free etc......THEN... I came home to this today (see pics)

Anyone have any clue of what may be going on???! Im lost on this one. Attached Images 9B917803-8060-4561-A7D7-1EA2E74DCACE.jpeg (1.16 MB, 11 views)

9B917803-8060-4561-A7D7-1EA2E74DCACE.jpeg (1.16 MB, 11 views) 2AAEC67F-794F-40BD-B771-A182253F4E4E.jpeg (1.68 MB, 12 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,974 Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!! That appears to be coming from the vent up by the sreering head. Is the fuel tank overly full? As for the revving up double check nothing is hanging the throttle, loosen throttle cable, back out idle screw, readjust cable. Use a mirror to check the timing mark on the oil pump too. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 38 Posts 67 Blog Entries 1 Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!! Fuel tank is not overly full. I did notice when I pulled the fuel line to the carb on pto side it came shooting out like a garden hose....?? It is funny you mention steering nozzle... I had to replace the steering head because it was very tight, cable was fine. So I have been banging on the head trying to get it out. Throttle is loose with nothing hanging up.



Mirror to check timing of oil pump??? I’m not sure what you mean. This is new to me....??? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 38 Posts 67 Blog Entries 1 Re: Very odd!!!!! Help!!! When I hit the start button it is an immediate full throttle revv Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules