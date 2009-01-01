Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quick question, Rebuild the Carb or fuel pump or both #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location H816 Posts 45 Quick question, Rebuild the Carb or fuel pump or both My buddy has this 88 650sx that will fire up after 5 minutes cranking it with the choke on and runs good after that (on trailer). We went out last weekend for a little TNT and it would hit a slump at low RPMs but would do good at WOT. I came in to trade after riding for 20 minutes and then it wouldn't start, so we got it back on the trailer and it eventually fired up. Is it a fuel pump issue or carb issue? It gets fuel just not that efficiently I'm guessing. cause the gas lines seem to fill up pretty well, just wont start right away. It's a CDK 28mm carb. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

