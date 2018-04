Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question about oil pump adjustment. 93 gts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Tx Posts 7 Question about oil pump adjustment. 93 gts Ok so I rebuilt my carb and installed it. Now after looking at the manual it says I should adjust the lever on the so the lines match. On the drawing it shows the lines running parallel. However my lines are not flush. So would I make the points meet? Or do you think my setting is good? Or am I totally misunderstanding?20180430_161255.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

