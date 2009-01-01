Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 zxi or 700 SLT #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 30 Posts 474 Blog Entries 1 750 zxi or 700 SLT Eh!

I've had the 1996 700 Polaris SLT for a few years for the kids and other young families that venture out to the lake with us over summer. I recently acquired a clean 1996 750 zxi and will only be keeping one of them. I know the stability, performance and reliability of the SLT which has been a great family ski for us but I'm wondering if the zxi would be an upgrade for us?

How's the stability on the 750 zxi?

(I can't ride the ski myself just yet to see how I like it, came without an engine so I'm working to putting one in it).



I like the stability of the SLT, the 3 seater isn't a necessity but the tow hook for tubes and reverse is a plus.

