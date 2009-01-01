pxctoday

  Today, 01:15 PM #1
    Texasskeeter
    WTB---- Factory, Coffman, Pjs etc pipe for Kawi 750sx....

    Looking to buy a pipe setup for my Kawi 750sx. LMK what you have and price. Message me Thx.
  Today, 02:03 PM #2
    Texasskeeter
    Re: WTB---- Factory, Coffman, Pjs etc pipe for Kawi 750sx....

    I cannot reply to PMs guess cause I'm new. If you message me include cell number please. I've already got one pipe being offered to me and can't contact the guy. I just wanna buy a pipe! Lol
  Today, 03:42 PM #3
    Texasskeeter
    Re: WTB---- Factory, Coffman, Pjs etc pipe for Kawi 750sx....

    How many posts do I have to have to be able to PM here?
