Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: MPEM swap for testing only #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Love Age 38 Posts 2 MPEM swap for testing only Hello all, I have a 2002 Seadoo GTX Supercharged with what I'm assuming is a bad diode on the MPEM. What happens is that the 5 amp fuse keeps blowing on the MPEM every time I put the key in, then the dash doesn't light up, and the jetski just gives off a long beep. I also have a working 2005 Seadoo GTX 4tec with nothing wrong with it (that I know of lol). Would it be possible to swap the 2005's MPEM into the 2002 just to test and see if the jetski will electronically work? I'm afraid of somehow breaking the good 2005's MPEM if I plug it in into the 2002. The purpose of this is to isolate the problem to the MPEM of the 2002. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,971 Re: MPEM swap for testing only The '05 doesn't have an mpem does it? I thought the ECU and MPEM setu were 02-04 only. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Love Age 38 Posts 2 Re: MPEM swap for testing only Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by The '05 doesn't have an mpem does it? I thought the ECU and MPEM setu were 02-04 only. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules