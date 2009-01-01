|
MPEM swap for testing only
Hello all, I have a 2002 Seadoo GTX Supercharged with what I'm assuming is a bad diode on the MPEM. What happens is that the 5 amp fuse keeps blowing on the MPEM every time I put the key in, then the dash doesn't light up, and the jetski just gives off a long beep. I also have a working 2005 Seadoo GTX 4tec with nothing wrong with it (that I know of lol). Would it be possible to swap the 2005's MPEM into the 2002 just to test and see if the jetski will electronically work? I'm afraid of somehow breaking the good 2005's MPEM if I plug it in into the 2002. The purpose of this is to isolate the problem to the MPEM of the 2002.
-
Re: MPEM swap for testing only
The '05 doesn't have an mpem does it? I thought the ECU and MPEM setu were 02-04 only.
-
Re: MPEM swap for testing only
Well I might have the year wrong then, they both seem to have the same set up of MPEM and looks like I can swap it and plug it in. To clarify it again, I'm not going to start the engine or anything like that. I just want to plug the key in and see the dash turn on.
