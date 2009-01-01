|
|
-
Top Dog
1990 650 short block
Have a running 1990, 650 short block, Comp. was 140/128 before disassembly. No scratches I can feel in cylinder walls. A light hone wouldn't hurt.
$150.00 plus shipping. I will build a crate and ship with engine plate attached.
Will add a spotless 93' head, a starter, a 92' 38mm intake bored to 45mm and a Mikuni 44mm, unjetted carb for another $100.00. All you need is an exhaust manifold, jets for the carb, and a Keihen mani. to Mikuni carb adapter.
Deal of the Century... Got 650 parts falling of the shelves in my garage.
Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 02:58 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules