Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 650 short block #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 60 Posts 1,973 1990 650 short block Have a running 1990, 650 short block, Comp. was 140/128 before disassembly. No scratches I can feel in cylinder walls. A light hone wouldn't hurt.



$150.00 plus shipping. I will build a crate and ship with engine plate attached.



Will add a spotless 93' head, a starter, a 92' 38mm intake bored to 45mm and a Mikuni 44mm, unjetted carb for another $100.00. All you need is an exhaust manifold, jets for the carb, and a Keihen mani. to Mikuni carb adapter.



Deal of the Century... Got 650 parts falling of the shelves in my garage. Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 02:58 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules