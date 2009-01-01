pxctoday

  Today, 02:52 AM
    Cleatusjo
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1,973

    1990 650 short block

    Have a running 1990, 650 short block, Comp. was 140/128 before disassembly. No scratches I can feel in cylinder walls. A light hone wouldn't hurt.

    $150.00 plus shipping. I will build a crate and ship with engine plate attached.

    Will add a spotless 93' head, a starter, a 92' 38mm intake bored to 45mm and a Mikuni 44mm, unjetted carb for another $100.00. All you need is an exhaust manifold, jets for the carb, and a Keihen mani. to Mikuni carb adapter.

    Deal of the Century... Got 650 parts falling of the shelves in my garage.
