Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Kawi 650/750/800 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location nj Age 47 Posts 33 Kawi 650/750/800 parts 650 Boyense reeds-$75. 750 carbon tech reeds and stuffers-$100. West coast 650 single 46mm manifold-$150. R&D 750 single 44mm manifold-$150. Ocean Pro carbon composite vortex flame arrestors -$150. Ocean Pro aluminum (162-041-228-0) flame arrestors -$75. K&N 2" and 1 1/2" tall duals-$50. Blowsion sxi hood -$200 (local pick up only) Sxi umi yami poll converion kit and steering-$200. Factory mod pipe chamber-$150. Factory pipe 650 water box-$120. Prices do not include shipping or pp fees. Attached Images IMG_2935.JPG (1.48 MB, 13 views)

IMG_2935.JPG (1.48 MB, 13 views) IMG_2937.JPG (1.14 MB, 13 views)

IMG_2937.JPG (1.14 MB, 13 views) IMG_2938.JPG (1.71 MB, 16 views)

IMG_2938.JPG (1.71 MB, 16 views) IMG_2943.jpg (2.38 MB, 19 views)

IMG_2943.jpg (2.38 MB, 19 views) IMG_2964.JPG (1.30 MB, 21 views)

IMG_2964.JPG (1.30 MB, 21 views) IMG_2968.JPG (1.31 MB, 19 views)

IMG_2968.JPG (1.31 MB, 19 views) IMG_3445.jpg (1.79 MB, 23 views)

IMG_3445.jpg (1.79 MB, 23 views) IMG_3446.jpg (1.88 MB, 24 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 38 Posts 1,263 Re: Kawi 650/750/800 parts Pump stuffer available? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location nj Age 47 Posts 33 Re: Kawi 650/750/800 parts Its spoken for but if it falls through I'll let you know #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Middletown NJ Age 31 Posts 41 Re: Kawi 650/750/800 parts That hood is sweet. I’m in jersey also. Sending pm #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2014 Location So Cal Posts 93 Re: Kawi 650/750/800 parts PM sent #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,670 Re: Kawi 650/750/800 parts Does the pole kit require you to change to internal fill? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) Sxipro750 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules