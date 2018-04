Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR HydroTurf kick tail installation question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 470 800 SXR HydroTurf kick tail installation question Hello all,



I'm installing a new HydroTurf kit with 1" kick tail on my 800 SXR .



The kick tail will cover the hole where the stern eye used to pass through.



My question is whether I need to fill in or cover that hole with something before installing the kick tail and mat?



Just curious if water from in the pump area will work its way through the hole and under the mat causing it to come loose prematurely?



