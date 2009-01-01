|
|
-
Does anyone sell replacement head and intake dome nuts for the SXR 800?
Guys,
Does anyone sell Stainless Steel or a better set of chrome dome nuts for the SXR 800 head and intake manifold??
The stock nuts must me the cheapest crap plating known to man as they rust and corrode at the slightest hint of seeing salt water. It's actually a joke how fast they turn. Even when you flush the ski with fresh water, dry it out thoroughly and smother the engine and metal parts with rust inhibitor, certain ones will still corrode up.
Those spacers that go on the bolts for the exhaust and the throttle/choke bracket are a joke as well. Why do they even use those spacers?? Couldn't they just use shorter bolts??
Like everyone else, I hate seeing rust or corrosion of any sort.
What do you think??
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules