Does anyone sell replacement head and intake dome nuts for the SXR 800?

Guys,



Does anyone sell Stainless Steel or a better set of chrome dome nuts for the SXR 800 head and intake manifold??



The stock nuts must me the cheapest crap plating known to man as they rust and corrode at the slightest hint of seeing salt water. It's actually a joke how fast they turn. Even when you flush the ski with fresh water, dry it out thoroughly and smother the engine and metal parts with rust inhibitor, certain ones will still corrode up.



Those spacers that go on the bolts for the exhaust and the throttle/choke bracket are a joke as well. Why do they even use those spacers?? Couldn't they just use shorter bolts??



Like everyone else, I hate seeing rust or corrosion of any sort.



