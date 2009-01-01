Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2008 SXR has a slight bog off idle, but then revs out normally. What could it be?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 59 Posts 123 2008 SXR has a slight bog off idle, but then revs out normally. What could it be?? Hi guys,



I have a 2008 SXR 800 that I rebuilt a year ago. I put in a new crank, had the cylinders bored once over and re-assembled it. I've got about 20 trips on her and she's ran fine.



Yesterday we were out at the lake and I noticed the engine would bog a bit when you brought it off idle. If you give it full throttle, it will get past the bog and rev out normally. The bog is slight, but noticeable and it wasn't there the day before.



I pulled the spark plugs and they both were light brown and dry, (they've always been kind of dark and a bit oily), so that was weird. They were both the exact same color so it's not just one cylinder acting up.



I bypassed the On/Off Switch and ran the fuel line directly from the tank and no change, (I thought maybe the switch was getting clogged).



Any common causes for this kind of thing??

How long ago were the carbs rebuilt with authentic Mikuni rebuild kits?



How about the Needle Valves? The Needle Valve Body o-rings will leak after a few years and the Needle tips will also leak due to wear.



Do a pop-off test both BEFORE rebuild and after rebuild to ensure there is no leaking past the Needle Valves. Any bubbling or froth before the valve pops is a problem.



If the Needles Valves are leaking, then the premature fuel release (leakage) would cause a rich condition and thus a bog...

Thanks JC,



I bought a Factory B Pipe two years ago and had to rejet the carbs. I rode with that pipe for a few trips but didn't like it for the rec riding we do so I took it off and sold it.



I rejeted the carb back to stock,... but my point is that while I was in there, everything looked OK, (at least at that level).



When you rebuild the carb, do you go further in?? I guess so - right?



