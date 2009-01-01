Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Sea Doo XP 657X with title, runs awesome! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 38 Posts 64 Blog Entries 1 1994 Sea Doo XP 657X with title, runs awesome! 1994 Sea Doo XP with the 657X motor. Only reason I am selling is to thin out my fleet. This ski is the most reliable ski I have owned! I have upgraded almost everything on this ski to include: New pump, impeller, pump shaft (this year) New magneto, new rotary valve, whole new EBox, new carburetor and fresh Mikuni rebuild, all new fuel lines, new storage bin, new Black Tip seat cover(New last year). The ski is a blast and rips. Fires up every time. Has some chips and normal wear for the year but ready for the water. Clean title. No trailer. $1100 obo.





Thanks. {{Also if you are a sea doo fanatic like I was, I am getting away from Sea Doo's and have a ton of extra parts. I also have a 1995 GTX with a freshly rebuilt motor and pump to include wear ring and steering cable. Come take a look make me an offer and walk away with everything. My name is Jeff. 717-991-5996 text or call.Thanks. Attached Images 964AF9ED-A23A-4196-9D2C-F38A20B86E37.jpeg (4.21 MB, 2 views)

964AF9ED-A23A-4196-9D2C-F38A20B86E37.jpeg (4.21 MB, 2 views) FAD493E0-6EEF-4E0B-8263-4013253DAB2E.jpeg (3.64 MB, 2 views)

FAD493E0-6EEF-4E0B-8263-4013253DAB2E.jpeg (3.64 MB, 2 views) FD7F36BD-5979-4F37-B725-40440C84AF0B.jpeg (2.26 MB, 0 views)

FD7F36BD-5979-4F37-B725-40440C84AF0B.jpeg (2.26 MB, 0 views) 2C7D5DE1-7E01-42A0-85FE-AA9F1D11B758.jpeg (4.45 MB, 0 views)

2C7D5DE1-7E01-42A0-85FE-AA9F1D11B758.jpeg (4.45 MB, 0 views) CC9A0CD5-21C0-4E6C-BD4D-5BFB1114D9F9.jpeg (2.65 MB, 0 views)

CC9A0CD5-21C0-4E6C-BD4D-5BFB1114D9F9.jpeg (2.65 MB, 0 views) 28A72EC0-0576-4DEC-B1EE-3E33270AA2B4.jpeg (2.43 MB, 1 views)

28A72EC0-0576-4DEC-B1EE-3E33270AA2B4.jpeg (2.43 MB, 1 views) 5FBAD6B8-34FC-470A-8DFE-7177B9F123EC.jpeg (4.15 MB, 0 views)

5FBAD6B8-34FC-470A-8DFE-7177B9F123EC.jpeg (4.15 MB, 0 views) 721445BD-95A1-4094-96E8-16A88E643347.jpeg (3.88 MB, 0 views)

