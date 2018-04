Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 SXI PRO Best Jet Ki Oil To Use? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 47 Posts 27 Blog Entries 1 98 SXI PRO Best Jet Ki Oil To Use? I know that this issue has been debated a lot, but I would like some input and then I will make an educated decision.



In in a nutshell, I have a ‘98 SXI Pro that was just rebuilt with 180 Psi in each cylinder. Factory limited pipe, etc.....



what does everyone recommend for oil for oil in these machines - full synthetic or not?



Just search it. Why say you know it's been debated, and bring it up again? It's beating a dead horse. Run whatever oil you prefer.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



You can run Walmart Supertech or you can run Amsoil Super Sabre or anything in between. If everything is in tune and working properly you wont lose an engine from a certain brand oil PERIOD.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

