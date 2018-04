Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: best battery charger #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Napa Age 34 Posts 2,557 best battery charger Several years ago I needed a cheapy battery charger- I went to the local HF and picked up a charger. Knowing when it died I would upgrade to a quality charger.



Well that thing hung on for many years but did finally die.



So I am looking for a good quality charger, looking at the genius 3500 or the equivalent Ctek version-



Any others out there I should look into? "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules