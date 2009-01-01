Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: new to me 2002 900 STX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location virginia Posts 1 new to me 2002 900 STX And here is my first post....



Glad to be here and want to contribute to the community knowledge.



So I was made an offer I couldn't refuse. I ended up with a 2002 and 2003 STX and the trailer cost me more than the skis. Hulls are good and the electrical systems are functional. Engines were not flushed on regular basis and looks like both have some clogging. looks like just neglect on previous owners part.



the 2002 is the first project as I was able to get it running with a change of plugs and new fuel. Both skis have under 150 hours. at least the pumps are identical for these years so that will shorten my parts list a little. Is it just me or are all the Kawasaki multifunction dash meters fogged up.....?



Good news....compression is good 115 on all three cylinders. no scoring on the walls when viewed thru the ports and from what I can see the pistons look good thru the plug holes.



the Work... whoever had it before tried to service the driveline but left out the rubber piece in the coupler.....so it is loud when I got it running...



I am in the process of rebuilding the driveline and changing all the cooling/fuel lines and driveline/pump seals. I am dissolving the calcium /sand deposits in the cooling system by letting them sit with vinegar and then flushing. any recommended solutions to put in to help dissolve the now hardened sand /calcium



So here is my question. Why does everyone say that if the garden hose water is left on that the engine will fill with water? I understand this is different from outboards which must keep the pump wet to keep it from burning up. I cannot find that this is a wet exhaust system...or am I wrong? Just trying to learn about the machine and it's operation.



cooling system 2002 900 stx.jpg





From everything I have examined in removing the engine I can see nowhere that the cooling system flow enters the exhaust. the two systems are completely separate unless a gasket fails... This is not a heat exchanger thermostat system like a automobile or a semi wet exhaust like a Mercruiser. The exhaust is a dry exhaust which uses water to cool the engine and exhaust manifold by use of a water jacket.



the cooling system flow starts at the impeller pump and flows thru the rear bulkhead and enters the engine at a T fitting and exits at the head which has a fitting attached to the upper elbow.



the lower t-fitting has a smaller fitting which allows water to enter the exhaust manifold and flow into the engine and to the stator cover fitting beside the oil pump the return line from the stator goes to the little fitting on the large manifold



there are 2 exits for the water for this system..... 1) the pisser on the starboard side which is a small fitting on the upper elbow and also has the over-temp sensor in this tube line. 2) the lower exit from the bottom of the large manifold. this allows the now hot water to exit the PWC taking the engine heat with it.



Obviously the previous owner didn't do his water flushes...... as there is sand sand and calcium deposits everywhere. it wasn't too bad in the cooling chambers of the engine but the pisser and the lower fitting is almost all clogged up....



sorry for the long winded post. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) madtom Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules