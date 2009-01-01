Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How to repair your kawasaki crankshaft, replace end bearing #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2017 Location Vancouver Island, Canada Posts 168 How to repair your kawasaki crankshaft, replace end bearing So I was told it couldn't be done, but it can be quite easily if you have the right tools.

This crank was in good condition except one of the end bearings was ruined, so you can change out an end bearing, but nothing else. I'd check and measure all tolerances and if it's just an end bearing, here's how it's done.



1. get a dremel with a small cut off wheel. cut off the outer race of the bearing in 2 spots so it just falls off. Take your time doing this as you do not want to nick the web and damage it.

1.jpg



2. use a bearing separator to remove the balls, or cut them off too, they come off pretty easy.



3. Once the outer race and balls are gone the bearing separator sits nicely in the groove the balls lay in so you can get a really good bite on it. Set it up to start your pull. make sure you have the flywheel bolt screwed all the way in so as to not damage the internal threads!!

2.jpg



4. I had actually put the entire crankshaft in the freezer (cold shrinks) and then used a propane torch on the bearing (heat expands). It might not be necessary to freeze it, but I did anyways. I heated the bearing really hot.

3.jpg



5. Took an impact wrench to it and off it came, nice and easy

4.jpg



6. I put the crank back into the freezer over night and then warmed the bearing up to 275F in a pot of oil. i made sure the crank was frozen and the bearing was hot. I was actually blown away by how easy it went on. I braced the crankshaft so as to not damage it if I had to drive the bearing on, but it dropped right on. Amazing how hot and cold works with metal.



This was a very easy fix and just save me $700 on buying a new crank as I'm in Canada and shipping back and forth to SBT is insane, plus duties and exchange.



I had a couple of weedwacker mechanics on here say it can't be done and only they could do it, and they hijacked my other thread with name calling and other childish BS, I wont name them but they are trolls so they'll probably come on this thread and talk trash, cant understand how they are not banned from this site, so I was second guessing myself and had a buddy of mine who owns a machine shop checked it out and it's all good. So there you go.. Easy as 1, 2, 3..... So long as the rest of the crank is in good condition you can switch out the end bearing. I couldn't find any write ups on this so I wanted to put this up for anyone looking for help.......





