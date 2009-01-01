pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:48 PM #1
    a1965gt
    155 mm Pump Parts

    I'm selling the 155mm pump and a few other parts from my WB2. It has low hours and is fresh water only
    Solas X prop, it has a few nicks but good condition. Includes tool and cone $100 shipped
    Stock prop some nicks but good working condition $50 shipped
    Stock wear ring excelent condition, threaded pump bolt holes for converting a WB1 or superjet to a 155mm pump $100 shipped
    Stock stator section, very good condition, one small nick you can see in the picture. Set up for dual cooling. Includes bearings, seals, and tail cone $100 shipped.
    IMG_1865[1].JPGIMG_1867[1].JPGIMG_1956.JPGIMG_1957.JPGIMG_1958.JPGIMG_1959.JPG
  2. Today, 09:23 PM #2
    a1965gt
    Re: 155 mm Pump Parts

    All parts OBO
