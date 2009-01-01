|
155 mm Pump Parts
I'm selling the 155mm pump and a few other parts from my WB2. It has low hours and is fresh water only
Solas X prop, it has a few nicks but good condition. Includes tool and cone $100 shipped
Stock prop some nicks but good working condition $50 shipped
Stock wear ring excelent condition, threaded pump bolt holes for converting a WB1 or superjet to a 155mm pump $100 shipped
Stock stator section, very good condition, one small nick you can see in the picture. Set up for dual cooling. Includes bearings, seals, and tail cone $100 shipped.
