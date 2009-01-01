Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 155 mm Pump Parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 853 155 mm Pump Parts I'm selling the 155mm pump and a few other parts from my WB2. It has low hours and is fresh water only

Solas X prop, it has a few nicks but good condition. Includes tool and cone $100 shipped

Stock prop some nicks but good working condition $50 shipped

Stock wear ring excelent condition, threaded pump bolt holes for converting a WB1 or superjet to a 155mm pump $100 shipped

Stock stator section, very good condition, one small nick you can see in the picture. Set up for dual cooling. Includes bearings, seals, and tail cone $100 shipped.

IMG_1865[1].JPGIMG_1867[1].JPGIMG_1956.JPGIMG_1957.JPGIMG_1958.JPGIMG_1959.JPG Last edited by a1965gt; Today at 07:48 PM .

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477231 1996 XP Nearly Complete1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress #2 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 47 Posts 853 Re: 155 mm Pump Parts All parts OBO

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...17#post4380117



1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477231 1996 XP Nearly Complete1996 WaveBlaster II 1200 conversion in progress Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules