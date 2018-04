Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Anyone gone riding yet? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 175 Anyone gone riding yet? With the sun out and the temps rising I am getting the fever! Anyone splashed a ski yet? 1998 ZXI 1100 Red

2001 SeaDoo GTS Sold

1998 ZXI 1100 yellow ...coming soon

1994 Polaris SL750 $50 I couldn't help myself!



I suffer from JOCD!

Jet-ski Obsessive compulsive disorder #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 5,990 Re: Anyone gone riding yet? Dude, I'm downstate NY. Probably a little warmer than you, but I'm considering going tomorrow, sunday the 29th. My fishing addicted friends tell me the water is between 46 and 48. They also said that vermont still has ice,(thick ice), and I know tug hill still has a few feet of snow. I think I'm gonna put my 3 mil full suit, with my shorty 3 mill suit on top and go freeze my little piggies off. A little hypothermia, followed by hot chocolate and whiskey, is well worth 30 minutes on the water. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



