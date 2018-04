Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Accurate reproductions of "vintage" 99 sticker sets? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 207 Accurate reproductions of "vintage" 99 sticker sets? Are there any known sources for accurate reproductions of original sticker sets, specifically for a 99 SPX side hull "SeaDoo" sticker?



Are there sources for a selection of good replacements if no reproductions are avalible? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules