Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Your Next HX..... $500 or? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,294 Your Next HX..... $500 or? Ready to build a racer or just an awesome rec ski out of is this 96 HX? Somebody did a really nice job on the paint, well the whole build for that matter but I stole the engine (new OEM 717 with GroupK $785 Hammer kit) so I'm offering you this for 500 bucks, no title though sorry. Third pic is of the other ski oops.



It has a Tau Ceti carbon fiber ride plate, Tiny Tach reading 42 hours, XPL bars & pad, electric bilge, Odyssey intake grate, fresh shock boot, Jettrim splash guard & seat cover, Gator Grip foot matts!, and all the free advice and reasonably priced aftermarket performance parts you want to go with it.



What?!? You don't want to do the work? You just want to ride? Jeez, OK here you go.... https://okaloosa.craigslist.org/boa/...573685584.html Attached Images IMG_8873.jpg (87.6 KB, 5 views)

I like the yellow hull.

I know! It's the HX they should have come out with in 98.

