Ready to build a racer or just an awesome rec ski out of is this 96 HX? Somebody did a really nice job on the paint, well the whole build for that matter but I stole the engine (new OEM 717 with GroupK $785 Hammer kit) so I'm offering you this for 500 bucks, no title though sorry. Third pic is of the other ski oops.
It has a Tau Ceti carbon fiber ride plate, Tiny Tach reading 42 hours, XPL bars & pad, electric bilge, Odyssey intake grate, fresh shock boot, Jettrim splash guard & seat cover, Gator Grip foot matts!, and all the free advice and reasonably priced aftermarket performance parts you want to go with it.