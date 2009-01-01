pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:36 PM
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3,294

    Your Next HX..... $500 or?

    Ready to build a racer or just an awesome rec ski out of is this 96 HX? Somebody did a really nice job on the paint, well the whole build for that matter but I stole the engine (new OEM 717 with GroupK $785 Hammer kit) so I'm offering you this for 500 bucks, no title though sorry. Third pic is of the other ski oops.

    It has a Tau Ceti carbon fiber ride plate, Tiny Tach reading 42 hours, XPL bars & pad, electric bilge, Odyssey intake grate, fresh shock boot, Jettrim splash guard & seat cover, Gator Grip foot matts!, and all the free advice and reasonably priced aftermarket performance parts you want to go with it.

    What?!? You don't want to do the work? You just want to ride? Jeez, OK here you go.... https://okaloosa.craigslist.org/boa/...573685584.html
  Yesterday, 11:08 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,051

    Re: Your Next HX..... $500 or?

    I like the yellow hull.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 11:20 PM
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    3,294

    Re: Your Next HX..... $500 or?

    I know! It's the HX they should have come out with in 98.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
