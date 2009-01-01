pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:38 PM #1
    ShortBus
    ShortBus is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Posts
    23

    PJS pipes for sale

    I have 2 PJS exhaust pipes for sale. Both are for Kawasaki 440/550. One is short and the other is long. There is no mounting tab on the back of the long exhaust. $150 shipped each.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:50 PM #2
    ShortBus
    ShortBus is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Menifee, CA
    Posts
    23

    Re: PJS pipes for sale

    I will take partial trades for aftermarket waveblaster 1 stuff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. tko

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 