Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda Aquatrax Gauge Mounts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 17 Honda Aquatrax Gauge Mounts So I made up some gauge mounts for my ski. These are o-ring sealed to the front of the gauge and the back I will probably just seal with some RTV.. I still need to smooth out some rough edges and put some paint on them but I think they are looking pretty sweet...





























I used the original mounting holes for that upper piece of plastic. I'm hoping I can route the vacuum line and wires under that plastic cover where the factory wires go without creating any additional holes..

