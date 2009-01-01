Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 DI Engine & Parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 3,290 951 DI Engine & Parts I don't fool with DI or RFI but this DI stuff came in a deal where I bought out all a dealer's 2-stroke stuff. The engine was sold to me as a runner but I'm glad I looked at it before I listed it lol. It's not blown and rolls over smoothly but the rings are stuck from moisture. I was gonna check compression but there was moisture in the mag cover so the Bendix didn't kick out. Cases, reeds, cylinder are good for sure. I think the crank might be good too but I can only see what I can see under the reeds. $300 plus actual shipping or best offer.



I also have a new compressor cylinder and piston as well as a few other DI bits I'm not attached to.

