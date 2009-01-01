pxctoday

  Today, 02:55 AM
    erxxi
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    stockholm
    Age
    32
    Posts
    15

    Blown crank seal gasket? Ultra 150

    after i rebuilt the engine with new crank i ended up puttning the stater 180 deg wrong and ended up causing a huge back fire. After putting the ignition right it started but would dig after about 10s unless i kept it above 3600 rpm. Top speed were 45mph. I suspected an air leak somewhere and pulled the engine once again.

    As as you can see on the picture one cylinder housing closest to mag side is completely black of oil. What are you analysis based on the picture and info given?
    crank turns around fine.
