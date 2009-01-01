Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blown crank seal gasket? Ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location stockholm Age 32 Posts 15 Blown crank seal gasket? Ultra 150 after i rebuilt the engine with new crank i ended up puttning the stater 180 deg wrong and ended up causing a huge back fire. After putting the ignition right it started but would dig after about 10s unless i kept it above 3600 rpm. Top speed were 45mph. I suspected an air leak somewhere and pulled the engine once again.



As as you can see on the picture one cylinder housing closest to mag side is completely black of oil. What are you analysis based on the picture and info given?

crank turns around fine.

