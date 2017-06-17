pxctoday

  Today, 09:18 PM #1
    rj2
    (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods

    all have fuel lines replaced. Located near 53126 Wisconsin. i have double trailer and 2 single trailers if needed. also have a double lift too.

    prices listed on each ski, also accept crypto



    SKI #1 - 96XP - $1400- this ski has been my baby for the last few years, had an accident so you can see some scuffs in pic 1 on front and across word seadoo. been working great ever since i got it, but this summer was working fine in early summer, didn't ride it for 3 weeks, came back to it and front cylinder had oil in it. pulled plug, turned it over to drain oil and started right up, but happened again in 2 week stretch so has leaky internal crank seal, needs new/rebuilt crank. top end has 165# in each hole. pulls like hell, jumps straight out of the water aftermarket as follows:
    jettrim covered oem hump seat jettrim splash guard jetworks flow control in stinger
    umi steering single gauge hood w/ multigauge msd enhancer
    slippery bars tinytach skat trak swirl 17/22
    odi rogue grips rossier pipe r&d 85/88 nozzles
    pj's finger throttle pro k intake hydroturf
    billet start stop trim microtouch ecwi oddyssey sponsons
    jet dynamics #6 grate

    0514162225a.jpg0423162114.jpg0312161532a.jpg
  Today, 09:19 PM #2
    rj2
    Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods

    SKI #2 - 97SPX - $1400 - been my girlfriends ski, super clean inside and out. 135-140# in each cylinder. super reliable, only problem i ever had was failed starter and i replaced it with oem, and leaky bung holes in factory exhaust pipe. i removed all 4 bungs and welded plugs in so its good. pretty much stock under the seat, mostly cosmetic upgrades

    fired it up for video in january: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5w_8bU8Nys8

    single gauge hood w/ multigauge
    protaper bars
    finger throttle
    hydroturf
    poppy cover

    0424161126a.jpg0424161126.jpg0423162114.jpg
  Today, 09:20 PM #3
    rj2
    Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods

    SKI #3 - 96XP - $2000 - picked this ski up last year and did complete overhaul, made it match my other modded ski pretty much completely. former race ski, it came with lots of the mods, i did mostly cosmetic and some aftermarket. not sure which head but looks factory and blows 180+ in each cylinder. Hit over 7000rpm on the rossier pipe. It does have some cavitation out of the hole. Not sure if maybe impellor/wear ring clearance or carbon seal but besides that it is super clean obviously and hauls ***. I think the baffle magnet fell off and always has gas light on.

    video of it running in january: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Y3EwvasLE

    list of aftermarket stuff:

    jettrim 2" rise seat single gauge hood w/ multigauge skat trak swirl
    umi steering tinytach hydroturf
    slippery bars rossier pipe oddyssey sponsons
    odi rogue grips pro k intake jet dynamics grate
    pj's finger throttle red top drop trim with blowsion lever
    billet start stop timing advance extra key

    IMG_20170617_115221.jpgIMG_20170617_115230.jpgIMG_20170617_115300.jpgIMG_20170617_115313.jpgIMG_20170617_115323.jpgIMG_20170617_115346.jpgIMG_20170617_115408.jpgIMG_20170617_115424.jpgIMG_20170617_115454.jpg
  Today, 09:22 PM #4
    rj2
    Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods

    all skis will be as clean as new with a quick wipe down. they got wiped before/after each ride.

    extras:

    spare 96xp mpem with key
    wc trim tabs
    4" foam from jettrim to convert stock seat to 4" riser
    oem impellor
    wood rolling garage cart
    carbon fiber hood with paint chips
    rossier pipe
    ocean pro vortex fa's
    plus tons more odds and ends
