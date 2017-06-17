|
|
-
(2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods
all have fuel lines replaced. Located near 53126 Wisconsin. i have double trailer and 2 single trailers if needed. also have a double lift too.
prices listed on each ski, also accept crypto
SKI #1 - 96XP - $1400- this ski has been my baby for the last few years, had an accident so you can see some scuffs in pic 1 on front and across word seadoo. been working great ever since i got it, but this summer was working fine in early summer, didn't ride it for 3 weeks, came back to it and front cylinder had oil in it. pulled plug, turned it over to drain oil and started right up, but happened again in 2 week stretch so has leaky internal crank seal, needs new/rebuilt crank. top end has 165# in each hole. pulls like hell, jumps straight out of the water aftermarket as follows:
|jettrim covered oem hump seat
|jettrim splash guard
|jetworks flow control in stinger
|umi steering
|single gauge hood w/ multigauge
|msd enhancer
|slippery bars
|tinytach
|
|skat trak swirl 17/22
|odi rogue grips
|rossier pipe
|r&d 85/88 nozzles
|pj's finger throttle
|pro k intake
|hydroturf
|billet start stop trim
|microtouch ecwi
|oddyssey sponsons
|
|
|
|jet dynamics #6 grate
0514162225a.jpg0423162114.jpg0312161532a.jpg
Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods
SKI #2 - 97SPX - $1400 - been my girlfriends ski, super clean inside and out. 135-140# in each cylinder. super reliable, only problem i ever had was failed starter and i replaced it with oem, and leaky bung holes in factory exhaust pipe. i removed all 4 bungs and welded plugs in so its good. pretty much stock under the seat, mostly cosmetic upgrades
fired it up for video in january: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5w_8bU8Nys8
|single gauge hood w/ multigauge
|protaper bars
|finger throttle
|hydroturf
|poppy cover
0424161126a.jpg0424161126.jpg0423162114.jpg
Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods
SKI #3 - 96XP - $2000 - picked this ski up last year and did complete overhaul, made it match my other modded ski pretty much completely. former race ski, it came with lots of the mods, i did mostly cosmetic and some aftermarket. not sure which head but looks factory and blows 180+ in each cylinder. Hit over 7000rpm on the rossier pipe. It does have some cavitation out of the hole. Not sure if maybe impellor/wear ring clearance or carbon seal but besides that it is super clean obviously and hauls ***. I think the baffle magnet fell off and always has gas light on.
video of it running in january: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-Y3EwvasLE
list of aftermarket stuff:
|
|jettrim 2" rise seat
|single gauge hood w/ multigauge
|skat trak swirl
|umi steering
|tinytach
|hydroturf
|slippery bars
|rossier pipe
|oddyssey sponsons
|odi rogue grips
|pro k intake
|jet dynamics grate
|pj's finger throttle
|red top drop trim with blowsion lever
|billet start stop
|timing advance
|extra key
IMG_20170617_115221.jpgIMG_20170617_115230.jpgIMG_20170617_115300.jpgIMG_20170617_115313.jpgIMG_20170617_115323.jpgIMG_20170617_115346.jpgIMG_20170617_115408.jpgIMG_20170617_115424.jpgIMG_20170617_115454.jpg
Re: (2) 96 xp's - (1) 97 spx, very clean, tons of mods
all skis will be as clean as new with a quick wipe down. they got wiped before/after each ride.
extras:
|spare 96xp mpem with key
|wc trim tabs
|4" foam from jettrim to convert stock seat to 4" riser
|oem impellor
|wood rolling garage cart
|carbon fiber hood with paint chips
|rossier pipe
|ocean pro vortex fa's
plus tons more odds and ends
