Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx starter bendix #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Michigan Posts 17 650sx starter bendix Hi all, does anyone have a recommendation on a starter Bendix to buy. I've bought one two years in a row now and am sick of replacing them.

1988 650sx. Last edited by Christier; Today at 09:17 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules