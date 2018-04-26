Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 15F parts for sale. No engine. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2013 Location Massachusetts Posts 29 2006 15F parts for sale. No engine. IMG_20180426_164324739.jpgIMG_20180426_164309867.jpgIMG_20180426_164349785.jpgIMG_20180426_164401939.jpgIMG_20180426_164441301.jpg



2006 Kawasaki 15F parts for sale.

Gauge cluster $175 shipped. It has roughly 187 hours.



I'm taking the foot well and rear mats, the left sponsor, rear trim, rear seat grab bar, and the reverse gate.



Anything else you see in the photos make me an offer for the part only then we can figure out actual shipping price.

