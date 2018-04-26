pxctoday

  Today, 06:58 PM
    j4bs4209333
    j4bs4209333 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    29

    2006 15F parts for sale. No engine.

    IMG_20180426_164324739.jpgIMG_20180426_164309867.jpgIMG_20180426_164349785.jpgIMG_20180426_164401939.jpgIMG_20180426_164441301.jpg

    2006 Kawasaki 15F parts for sale.
    Gauge cluster $175 shipped. It has roughly 187 hours.

    I'm taking the foot well and rear mats, the left sponsor, rear trim, rear seat grab bar, and the reverse gate.

    Anything else you see in the photos make me an offer for the part only then we can figure out actual shipping price.
    I bought it as it is for the parts that I need so I really can't tell you much about it, whether it was used fresh or saltwater etc.
