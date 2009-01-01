|
Tigershark 770 in a 550sx?
I saw a few people doing a 640 swap pretty easily into the 550 hull and just came across a good deal on a 770 motor and wanted to see if anyone has tried doing this before
Re: Tigershark 770 in a 550sx?
It was done once. Pics are on xH2o but nobody ever heard anything more about it being finished and running.
