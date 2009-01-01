pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:28 PM #1
    Jianj65
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Ocean city Maryland
    Posts
    1

    Tigershark 770 in a 550sx?

    I saw a few people doing a 640 swap pretty easily into the 550 hull and just came across a good deal on a 770 motor and wanted to see if anyone has tried doing this before
  2. Today, 05:42 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,959

    Re: Tigershark 770 in a 550sx?

    It was done once. Pics are on xH2o but nobody ever heard anything more about it being finished and running.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
