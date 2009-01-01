Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Tigershark 770 in a 550sx? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Ocean city Maryland Posts 1 Tigershark 770 in a 550sx? I saw a few people doing a 640 swap pretty easily into the 550 hull and just came across a good deal on a 770 motor and wanted to see if anyone has tried doing this before #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,959 Re: Tigershark 770 in a 550sx? It was done once. Pics are on xH2o but nobody ever heard anything more about it being finished and running. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules