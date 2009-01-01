Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Aquatrax R-12 cutting out at WOT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location Albany, Oregon Posts 1 2004 Aquatrax R-12 cutting out at WOT My R-12 non-turbo will start and idle fine. Mid range is good, but WOT it cuts out. Throwing no codes. I've put new iridium OEM plugs in. The old plugs were pretty fouled. Replaced the fuel pump. Checked the air filter. After all that, no improvement. I'm trying to attached a couple short videos from my iPhone, but the upload manager isn't cooperating with me. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

