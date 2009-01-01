|
|
-
2004 Aquatrax R-12 cutting out at WOT
My R-12 non-turbo will start and idle fine. Mid range is good, but WOT it cuts out. Throwing no codes. I've put new iridium OEM plugs in. The old plugs were pretty fouled. Replaced the fuel pump. Checked the air filter. After all that, no improvement. I'm trying to attached a couple short videos from my iPhone, but the upload manager isn't cooperating with me.
Forum Rules