97' to 99' ZXI Hull and Pump

Looking for a improved hull years model ( 97-99 ) ZXI with the 148 pump for a 650 experiment. Someone with a clean ski that just needed the 1100 for their stand-up. 750 ski is ok ( ZXI XIR )

