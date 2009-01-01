Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2001 Seadoo GTX water in rear section #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 43 2001 Seadoo GTX water in rear section I have a 2001 Seadoo GTX that is taking on water only when i drive it. (951 carb) I can't see anything leaking when running the ski but when I take it for a ride on the water and come back to shore, the rear of the engine compartment seems to have been sprayed with water. What I mean is water on the battery, e-box, sides of the inner hull, etc. The engine area does not seem to have been sprayed. It's not enough to fill the hull and I believe the suction tubes or whatever they are called on the bottom of the hull are taking it out. The only places I can guess are the hose "T" at the top right of the hull that goes to the water valve on the water box or that valve itself that looks like a rave valve. I am guessing it only leaks under load or at high speed.



Any help would be appreciated. What or how can I check it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,958 Re: 2001 Seadoo GTX water in rear section You better pull and inspect your jet pump. The ones I've seen do that have trashed pump bearings and at full throttle, the impeller walks the driveshaft forward (only allowable with lots of bearing play) enough to unseat the carbon ring and start spraying water. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 43 Re: 2001 Seadoo GTX water in rear section Additionally, the engine was just replaced and I had teh jet pump out to put in a new impeller and wear ring. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Brownsville, mn Posts 43 Re: 2001 Seadoo GTX water in rear section When I had the pump out and replaced the impeller I did notice that the pump shaft with impeller installed had about 1 mm of play back and forth with the cone off. I assumed that the spring loaded piece in the cone would take care of that. Once the cone was installed the play was gone. I could pull the pump and replace the bearings if needed. Is there a way to check this without pulling anything? Should I notice play in the drive shaft? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

