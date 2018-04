Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 XP Ltd 951 wanting to install Msd 4255 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Apalachin ny Age 46 Posts 1 1998 XP Ltd 951 wanting to install Msd 4255 I have a1998 XP 951 single coil wanting to install a MSD 4255 enhancer I know how to do all the wiring I just have questions on the ignition curve in the settings on the dip switches for the MSD. I know they’re probably secret but I just want to see if running stock big bore with the set of wiesco’s Any help would be appreciated thank you so much Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

