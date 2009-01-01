Just a feeler, anyone interested in some 951 parts ? Just took my 99 gtx Ltd and I debating on parting it out or fixing it.

Mel Miller head with 49cc domes, it will come with a new headgasket and multiple sets of new o-rings for the domes and head $350 obo

97.5 white pipe with ported manifold.$300 obo

951 carbs , choke and accelerator pump removed and jetted for the head and pipe. Will include primer $250 obo

99 gtx Ltd pump with solas prop. $225 obo

Plus shipping on all parts
Feel free to make offers

And any other part of the ski

