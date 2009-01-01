|
2018 sxr1500 prices
Just curious to see what everyone is paying for the 18s, i was at a dealer in phoenix yesterday quoted me $10,132.63 OTD, another dealer has 17s left at $9,500 OTD. should i jump on a 18 or keep shopping around?
