Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2018 sxr1500 prices #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Queen creek Posts 9 2018 sxr1500 prices Just curious to see what everyone is paying for the 18s, i was at a dealer in phoenix yesterday quoted me $10,132.63 OTD, another dealer has 17s left at $9,500 OTD. should i jump on a 18 or keep shopping around? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules