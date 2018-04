Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2003 sxr 847cc #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Queen creek Posts 8 2003 sxr 847cc 03 sxr 847cc

ADA head 26cc domes

wesco pistons

factory pipe with ECWI

Crankworxs crank

Aluminum pole

drop nozzle

tubbies

carbon fiber hood.

the ski has works with 2 hours on it since build

looking to get a sxr1500 only reason for sale

$7,000obo located in phoenix

