Thread: 650 sx build

650 sx build

Will be detailing my 650 build.



Turned inside of impeller hub until stock seal sleeve allowed for about .015 between hub and stuffer. Turned bolt down and threaded back to groove on stock bolt. Turned threads off end of bolt even with bottom of hub spline so o ring seals good. I also put a reccess in the nose of the bolt in anticipation of using a spring but didn't 're need to. I had full spline engagement and no driveline slop.



May post some pictures of the pump in all her glory and with the mismatched r and d anodizing. I took pictures or my case porting and piston windows and will try to get them posted. If any one has any tips for the pump stuffer let me know. I am currently set up with no spaccers, not even the ring on the factory r and d cap is on my custom cap.

Ignition



Any advice on a custom cdi.



Any advice on putting a pulsar coil on the stator and running a supjet cdi and coil.

