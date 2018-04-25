pxctoday

  Today, 10:57 AM
    kawasaki00
    Aug 2012
    Mooresville NC
    39
    54

    HP/Miller billet head 800 39/35cc Domes

    No longer have a use for this head, great condition. 39cc domes included great condition. Also have a set of 35 domes if someone is interested.
    $240 shipped for head and choice of domes
    $300 shipped for both sets of domes
    I ran .034 squish and compression was 190 with 39cc. With .050 should be 180ish
    Dome orings included, head oring was tired so I tossed it. Matt Braley usually has these.20180425_083715.jpg20180425_083735.jpg1524664207481.jpg
    Last edited by kawasaki00; Today at 10:58 AM.
