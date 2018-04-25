Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HP/Miller billet head 800 39/35cc Domes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2012 Location Mooresville NC Age 39 Posts 54 HP/Miller billet head 800 39/35cc Domes No longer have a use for this head, great condition. 39cc domes included great condition. Also have a set of 35 domes if someone is interested.

$240 shipped for head and choice of domes

$300 shipped for both sets of domes

I ran .034 squish and compression was 190 with 39cc. With .050 should be 180ish

